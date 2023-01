Coyle provided an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Coyle helped out on the second of Trent Frederic's two goals in the third period. It's been seven games since Coyle last scored, but he has managed four assists in that span. The 30-year-old has filled in as a third-line center for much of the season, and he's at nine goals, 11 helpers, a plus-15 rating, 65 shots on net, 31 hits and 16 PIM through 38 contests.