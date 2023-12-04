Coyle produced an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Coyle snapped a three-game point drought by helping out on the first of Brad Marchand's three goals in the third period. Prior to the short slump, Coyle racked up four goals and three assists over a five-game span. The 31-year-old center is up to 20 points, 45 shots on net, 28 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 24 outings this season. He remains in a second-line role, but it hasn't stopped him from staying on pace for a career year despite playing on the second power-play unit.