Coyle scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assist Saturday in the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Hurricanes during Game 3 of their first-round series.

He opened the scoring 14 seconds into the second period by batting the rebound of a Brad Marchand shot out of midair and over the shoulder of Petr Mrazek, then got the primary helper on the game-winning goal early in the third when Sean Kuraly deflected his shot into the bottom corner of the net. Coyle had only one point, a goal in Game 1, through five playoff games coming into Saturday, but his role with the man advantage -- he saw nearly six minutes of power-play time in this one with David Pastrnak (undisclosed) sidelined -- could allow him to catch fire.