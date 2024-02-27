Coyle scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Coyle slumped early in February, but he's dialed it back in with three goals and an assist over the Bruins' four-game road trip. The 31-year-old center's tally Monday forced overtime. He's up to 21 goals, 49 points (eight on the power play), 117 shots on net, 84 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 60 appearances in a top-six role this season. He's poised to finish with a career year and could challenge for his first 60-point campaign.