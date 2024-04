Coyle logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Coyle has a helper in back-to-back contests following a four-game point drought. Both of those assists have been on the power play. Coyle has added six shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM through four playoff outings while continuing to see top-six usage.