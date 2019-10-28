Coyle scored a goal on his team-leading six shots and added an assist in a 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Coyle tapped home a backdoor feed from Charlie McAvoy midway through the second period for his first goal of the season. He also assisted on a Brad Marchand goal less than three minutes later. Coyle had entered the night with two assists in 10 games so Sunday's performance was an offensive breakthrough of sorts for the 27-year-old. Coyle had 12 goals and 34 points in 81 games last season between Boston and Minnesota.