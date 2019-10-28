Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Tallies first goal of season
Coyle scored a goal on his team-leading six shots and added an assist in a 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Coyle tapped home a backdoor feed from Charlie McAvoy midway through the second period for his first goal of the season. He also assisted on a Brad Marchand goal less than three minutes later. Coyle had entered the night with two assists in 10 games so Sunday's performance was an offensive breakthrough of sorts for the 27-year-old. Coyle had 12 goals and 34 points in 81 games last season between Boston and Minnesota.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.