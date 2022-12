Coyle scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Coyle gave the Bruins a short-lived 2-1 lead in the second period, which was their only lead of the game. He snapped a six-game goal drought and now has four points in his last four outings. The 30-year-old center is up to seven tallies, 13 points, 46 shots and a plus-11 rating through 26 contests while playing mainly on the third line.