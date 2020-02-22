Coyle scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Through 10 games in February, Coyle has racked up six goals and an assist. The 27-year-old center is up to 15 scores, 34 points, 132 shots and a plus-12 rating in 62 contests. His recent scoring binge will likely taper off, but Coyle could make for a good DFS play while he's keeping the lamp warm.