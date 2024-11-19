Coyle scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Coyle has scored twice on eight shots over the last three games, though that accounts for nearly half of the Bruins' five goals in that span. The 32-year-old center had a slow start to the season and isn't all the way back, though he has four points over nine contests in November. He's at four goals, one assist, 31 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 20 outings overall.