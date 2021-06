Coyle scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Coyle struck just 2:38 into the first period. The 29-year-old center has picked up two goals and an assist in seven playoff contests. He's filled a third-line center role with 12 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-2 rating. Coyle will see some power-play time, but he's not likely to add much more than depth scoring and some physicality.