Coyle posted a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in an 8-1 victory against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old started very slowly this season, and he didn't have any points in the two games prior to Tuesday, but he now has three goals and nine points in the last eight contests. While this production isn't sustainable long term, Coyle's shooting percentage during the hot streak is 15.0 percent. That's higher than normal, but not abnormally so, indicating Coyle could just simply be pulling himself out of his October and early November swoon. He has five goals and 14 points in 24 games this season.