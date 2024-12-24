Coyle registered a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and three shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Coyle has points in consecutive games and paid instant dividends after being moved to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm. With David Pastrnak (upper body) uncertain for Friday's action, the Bruins will need Coyle to keep distancing himself from an anemic start to the season that saw him produce just seven goals and nine points in the first 34 games.
