Coyle recorded an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Coyle is stuck in a 17-game goal drought, but he's shown signs of warming up lately. He has three assists in his last four outings. The 29-year-old forward is up to 12 points, 54 shots on net, 44 hits and 16 PIM through 36 contests overall, mainly in a middle-six role.