Coyle scored two goals, one short-handed, in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers while adding five shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating.

He potted Boston's first and last goals on the afternoon, with the latter coming late in the third period on a New York power play, squelching any chance of a Rangers comeback. Coyle has three goals and four points in the last four games while centering the Bruins' second line, but through 19 contests on the season the 28-year-old has only five goals and eight points.