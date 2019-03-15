Coyle deflected in a goal during the final minutes of a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

It was Coyle's first in a Bruins sweater and his first goal in general since Feb. 5, ending a 16-game scoring drought. Prior to Thursday's game, Coyle was moved up to the second line with David Krejci after a slew of injuries to the B's top six and honored the promotion with a goal. He now has 30 points in 70 games this season.