Coyle notched two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

He helped set up two of David Pastrnak's three tallies on the night. Coyle's proficiency at the faceoff dot -- he won 10 of 18 draws Thursday -- has landed him the plum assignment as Pastrnak's center, both at even strength and on the power play, and over the last 12 games the 31-year-old has racked up five goals and 13 points.