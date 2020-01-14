Coyle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The 27-year-old is on a bit of a roll, collecting two goals and five points in his last four games. Coyle's checking role makes it difficult for him to sustain much momentum on offense, however, and on the season he has nine goals and 25 points through 47 contests.