Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Two-point night in win
Coyle scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the first period, as he took the feed from Matt Grzelcyk in the slot and fired home his third goal of the year. Coyle then set up Brad Marchand for the game-winner in the third. The American forward remains on the fringes of deep-league fantasy value with nine points through 19 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.