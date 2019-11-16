Coyle scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the first period, as he took the feed from Matt Grzelcyk in the slot and fired home his third goal of the year. Coyle then set up Brad Marchand for the game-winner in the third. The American forward remains on the fringes of deep-league fantasy value with nine points through 19 games.