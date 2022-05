Coyle dished out two helpers, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Hurricanes.

Both of Coyle's helpers came on third-period goals by Brad Marchand. The first broke a 2-2 tie on the power play and stood as the winner, while the second was an empty-netter. Coyle notched four points over the last two games in Boston after failing to mark the scoresheet in Games 1 and 2 in Carolina.