Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Two points in Tuesday's win
Coyle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
His first-period tally held up as the game-winner. Coyle has been productive over the last month, scoring three goals and nine points in his last 11 games, but his spot on the Bruins' third line and second power-play unit will make it tough to maintain that pace.
