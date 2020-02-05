Play

Coyle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

His first-period tally held up as the game-winner. Coyle has been productive over the last month, scoring three goals and nine points in his last 11 games, but his spot on the Bruins' third line and second power-play unit will make it tough to maintain that pace.

