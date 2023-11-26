Coyle scored two goals on four shots while adding a hit and a plsu-1 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

The 31-year-old continues his November surge, potting Boston's first and last tallies on the afternoon. Coyle has a five-game point streak going, and in 11 games on the month he's racked up eight goals and 13 points, including two multi-goal performances. He's never scored more than 21 goals or 56 points in a season, but Coyle is locked into a top-six role for the Bruins and is roaring toward a breakout campaign.