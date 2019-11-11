Coyle posted an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

Coyle had a four-game point drought entering the contest, but he snapped it by setting up Danton Heinen in the third period. Coyle hasn't quite clicked with six points in 17 games for the Bruins this year. The 27-year-old has added 23 hits and 29 shots on goal, although he hasn't put a puck on net in his last four games.