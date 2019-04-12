Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Wrecking ball in loss
Coyle threw a game-high seven hits during Thursday's 4-1 loss in Game 1 to the Maple Leafs.
That ties a career-high for Coyle as well -- he had seven hits during a 2015 playoff game against the Blackhawks when he was a member of the Wild. Unfortunately for the B's, Coyle's physical play couldn't turn the game around as they dropped Game 1 of the series.
