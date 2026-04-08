Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Achieves first 60-point season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy notched two assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
McAvoy had gone three games without a point to start April. He helped out on the Bruins' last two tallies in this contest. McAvoy reached the 60-point mark for the first time in his career, doing so with 11 goals and a career-high 49 helpers over 67 appearances. He's added 111 shots on net, 122 blocked shots, 79 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-13 rating to be one of the most well-rounded blueliners in fantasy hockey.
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