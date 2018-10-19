McAvoy tallied his fifth assist of the season in the Bruins 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

His assist on David Pastrnak's third-period goal brought his total on the season to five in seven games. At only 20 years old McAvoy tallies 20:56 of time on ice per game, second only to Zdeno Chara on the team, and carries the offensive output of the Bruins' blueliners. He is tied for fifth among defensemen in the league for points with six total.