McAvoy registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added four PIM, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

McAvoy has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of his last 16 games, earning three goals and 16 helpers in that span. The 28-year-old is still wearing extra face protection to prevent damage to the injury he sustained versus Montreal on Nov. 15, but it hasn't disrupted his vision or slowed him down on offense. For the season, the blueliner is at four goals, 34 assists, 16 power-play points, 66 shots on net, 55 hits, 83 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 44 contests.