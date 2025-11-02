McAvoy registered two assists, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

McAvoy helped out on goals by Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson early in the third period. This was McAvoy's third multi-assist game in his last six outings. The veteran defenseman has yet to score a goal but has produced 10 helpers, 19 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocks, 22 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances. He had a modest 23 points in 50 regular-season games in 2024-25 before a season-ending shoulder injury, but McAvoy looks to be all the way back in 2025-26.