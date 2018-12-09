McAvoy (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Senators, per Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

McAvoy was shaken up after a late hit from Toronto's Zach Hyman in the third period of Saturday's game, but Cassidy has deemed the prolific offensive defenseman good to go. McAvoy receiving the green light to play even before pregrame warmups lends further credence to the notion that he didn't suffer a lasting injury in the latest contest.