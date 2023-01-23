McAvoy tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

McAvoy extended Boston's lead to 2-0 in the second period with a highlight-reel goal, weaving his way through three San Jose defenders before sliding the puck past a sprawling James Reimer. McAvoy would add an assist on David Pastrnak's power-play tally in the third. McAvoy now has two points in three of his last four games. He's up to 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) through 33 games this season.