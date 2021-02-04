McAvoy recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

McAvoy received a faceoff win back from Patrice Bergeron. McAvoy then fed David Pastrnak, who made no mistake with a goal 12 seconds into the game. The helper extended McAvoy's point streak to six contests, during which he has a goal and eight assists. He's turned it around rather impressively after opening the year with four straight scoreless outings. McAvoy will continue to be a solid fantasy option, as he has added 17 shots on goal, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a top-pairing role.