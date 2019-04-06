Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Back against Bolts
After resting in the previous game, McAvoy will return to action against the Lightning on Saturday.
Counting Saturday's clash, McAvoy will have only appeared in 54 games this season, as injuries really took a toll on him earlier in the year. He's still managed to put up seven goals, 20 assists and plus-15 rating for a robust two-way profile, but he drove fantasy owners through plenty of peaks and valleys to get to where he is today from a production standpoint. The B's will probably be expecting greater game-to-game consistency from McAvoy in the conference quarterfinals against the Leafs.
