McAvoy (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday. Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

McAvoy missed Boston's last three practices with an undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice Thursday suggests he should be fully fit when the Bruins travel to Toronto on Sunday. The 22-year-old blueliner, who notched five goals and 32 points while posting a plus-24 rating in 67 games during the regular season, is expected to skate on the B's top pairing and second power-play unit once postseason play gets underway.