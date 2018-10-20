McAvoy will not play against the Cancuks on Saturday, as the defenseman is still feeling the effects of a hit that he took against the Oilers last week.

McAvoy reportedly has returned to Boston for further testing on his injury. Since the B's will also be without another defenseman in Kevan Miller (lower body) against Vancouver, Urho Vaakanainen was summoned from AHL Providence on an emergency basis. This is a tough break for the Bruins and fantasy owners alike since McAvoy is already in a high class of fantasy blueliners having produced 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) over his first 70 games in the NHL.