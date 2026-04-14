Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Back in action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy (rest) will play in Tuesday's home clash against New Jersey, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
After receiving a game of rest once the Bruins qualified for a wild-card spot, McAvoy will return to the lineup for the team's regular-season finale. Across 68 games this season, he's been excellent with 50 assists, 61 points, 111 shots on net, 79 hits and 124 blocked shots. He'll step back into Boston's top defensive pairing Tuesday and will have a tune-up game prior to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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