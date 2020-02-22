McAvoy registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

McAvoy's been on a nice run in February, with three goals and five assists in the last 10 games. The 22-year-old blueliner reached the 25-point threshold for the third time in his young career. He's added 118 hits, 118 blocked shots, 89 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 59 appearances this year.