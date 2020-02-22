Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Bags helper Friday
McAvoy registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
McAvoy's been on a nice run in February, with three goals and five assists in the last 10 games. The 22-year-old blueliner reached the 25-point threshold for the third time in his young career. He's added 118 hits, 118 blocked shots, 89 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 59 appearances this year.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Notches third goal of season•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Finally gets in goal column•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Grabs two helpers Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Good to go against Winnipeg•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Possible injury Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Continues picking up assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.