Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Bags two apples Thursday
McAvoy dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.
McAvoy built off the momentum of scoring the overtime winner Tuesday against Carolina. Both of his points came in the second period, as Boston expanded a 5-3 lead after the opening frame into an 8-3 advantage. He has five points in the past three games and 32 points in 58 appearances overall.
