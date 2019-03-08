Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Beast on special teams
McAvoy delivered two assists Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers.
One assist came while shorthanded; the other came on the power play. McAvoy has been hampered by injury this season, but his skill was on display Thursday. He has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 40 games.
