McAvoy scored a goal and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The Flames got sloppy behind their net, and McAvoy knocked in a pass from Patrice Bergeron with less than five seconds left in the extra session. Two of McAvoy's five goals this season have been game-winners. It was also his first tally since Jan. 22, though the blueliner had 12 helpers over 13 games between goals. He's at 42 points, 75 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 57 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 47 outings overall.