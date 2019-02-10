Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Big night in OT win
McAvoy scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.
The young blueliner had just one point (an assist) in 10 games since returning to action from a foot injury, so the offensive outburst was a welcome sight. McAvoy now has two goals and 14 points through 28 games on the season, but he has the talent to pick up the pace down the stretch if he can avoid further injuries.
