McAvoy notched three power-play assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Capitals in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The blueliner has five helpers through four games in the series, all of them coming with the man advantage. McAvoy only had one goal and eight points on the power-play through 51 regular-season contests, but he's been a key part of the unit that has led the Bruins to the brink of advancing to the next round.