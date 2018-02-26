Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Breaks scoreless streak
McAvoy recorded a goal, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
This was the first goal for the rookie defenseman since Dec. 18. In the last 24 games prior to Sunday, he did have nine points and a plus-19 rating, but owners would love McAvoy to continue to diversifying himself. If he can find the back of the net more often, he could really become a strong fantasy asset. McAvoy already contributes in the assists (22), plus/minus (plus-24) and penalty minutes (49) categories.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Could return as soon as Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Resumes skating Monday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Lands on IR•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Doing well following procedure•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Expected to miss two weeks following procedure•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...