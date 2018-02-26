McAvoy recorded a goal, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

This was the first goal for the rookie defenseman since Dec. 18. In the last 24 games prior to Sunday, he did have nine points and a plus-19 rating, but owners would love McAvoy to continue to diversifying himself. If he can find the back of the net more often, he could really become a strong fantasy asset. McAvoy already contributes in the assists (22), plus/minus (plus-24) and penalty minutes (49) categories.