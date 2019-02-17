McAvoy scored his third goal of the season in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.

McAvoy's goal with 1:13 left in the third period stood as the clinching tally. McAvoy has struggled with various injuries this season, most recently a foot ailment in January, but he has 16 points from 32 game, putting him virtually at the same scoring rate as last season. He also added four shots, three shots and two blocks with a plus-2 rating in the contest.