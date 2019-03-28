Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Caps off power play outburst
McAvoy slapped home the Bruins' fourth power play goal of the night during a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
It was McAvoy's first goal on the man advantage this season. The sophomore defender was limited this season due to injuries but still managed to collect 26 points in 50 games. On top of his goal, McAvoy recorded three shots, a hit and two blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...