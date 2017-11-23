Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Closes Wednesday's win with a flourish
McAvoy tallied the game-winner in the 11th round of the shootout in Wednesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.
Prior to the shootout, McAvoy logged a team-high 27:04 worth of ice time, including 3:35 on the power play. Overall, he's recorded two goals and 10 points in 20 games to date, but McAvoy's nifty game-winner Wednesday could be a confidence-builder for the ascending young blueliner, who turns 20 on Dec. 21.
