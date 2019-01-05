Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Coach gauging rearguard's return date
McAvoy (lower body) will soon ramp up his recovery efforts. "Charlie's gonna get on the ice early next week," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "I don't have a real good update on how much time he'll need on the ice. But when he's on the ice, he's a lot closer."
Cassidy added that he hopes McAvoy will be closer to a return, "whether that's Thursday or Saturday." Fantasy owners with McAvoy can only share those hopes, as we're talking about a terrific power-play defenseman who, when healthy, has been handling at least 21 minutes of ice time on a per-game basis.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Remains sidelined•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will not play in Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Out with lower-body injury Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picking up pace•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sends out two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...