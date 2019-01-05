McAvoy (lower body) will soon ramp up his recovery efforts. "Charlie's gonna get on the ice early next week," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "I don't have a real good update on how much time he'll need on the ice. But when he's on the ice, he's a lot closer."

Cassidy added that he hopes McAvoy will be closer to a return, "whether that's Thursday or Saturday." Fantasy owners with McAvoy can only share those hopes, as we're talking about a terrific power-play defenseman who, when healthy, has been handling at least 21 minutes of ice time on a per-game basis.