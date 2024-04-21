McAvoy notched two power-play assists, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

McAvoy assisted on both of Jake DeBrusk's second-period tallies. Over the last six games, McAvoy has two goals and three helpers. The top-pairing defenseman played a huge role in the regular season but fell short of 50 points (47) for the first time in three years. He added 133 shots on net, 86 PIM, 159 hits, 159 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 74 appearances this season.