Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Continues picking up assists
McAvoy collected his 17th helper of the season in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.
Despite still being without a goal, McAvoy has been a steady contributor to the offense in recent weeks. He has picked up 10 assists through his last 19 games, making him fourth on the team in helpers since Dec. 1.
