Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Continues to progress
McAvoy (lower body) skated with the Bruins at practice Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
McAvoy worked on the Bruins' extra blue-line pairing with Steven Kampfer on Wednesday. It's unclear if McAvoy is a candidate to suit up Thursday against Washington, but it is apparent that the young defenseman is nearing a return to action. McAvoy, who last suited up Dec. 23, has logged one goal and 11 points in 17 games to date.
