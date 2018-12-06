McAvoy (concussion) will participate in warmups Thursday and could return to the lineup against the Lightning if all goes well, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

McAvoy was activated from injured reserve earlier Thursday, which signifies that he's nearly ready to play. Should he make it through warmups without issue, look for McAvoy to rejoin the pairings and the power play unit as he looks to add to his six points over seven games this season.