Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Could return as soon as Saturday
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Thursday that McAvoy -- who recently underwent a procedure to address an irregular heart rhythm -- has been cleared to fully participate in practice.
McAvoy will not play Thursday night against the Blues, but Cassidy is not ruling the young blueliner out for Saturday's contest against the Maple Leafs. If McAvoy ends up sitting against the Maple Leafs, a return to action Tuesday against the Red Wings would seem very plausible. In any case, McAvoy has been skating for the past few days and once the 20-year-old is back in the lineup, he's not expected to be limited at all. With all of the team's other core defenders currently healthy, Cassidy figures to have a tough time identifying which player to make a healthy scratch once McAvoy re-joins the mix.
